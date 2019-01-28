Sunday night, January 27, 2019, is one that will not be forgotten as Davido etched his name in the history books selling out the iconic O2 Arena and highlighting a vivid indication of his increasing dominance on the global scene.

While a number of Nigerian artists have in the past performed at the smaller O2 stages, Wizkid remains the only one to have taken on the main O2 stage and successfully sold out his AfroRepublik concert in 2018.

And when Davido announced shortly after that his eyes was set on achieving a similar feat, very few were in doubt that this would be another ticked box in his career moves.

''We rise by lifting others'' is one slogan that has defined Davido's blueprint over the years with his support of a number of talents on his platform and on his biggest night, he was yet again true to his words with a number of opening performances from his proteges.

The event kicked off with sets from various DJs including Tim Westwood and DJ Ecool who played some of the finest songs from home.

From Mayorkun to Peruzzi, Idowest, Dremo, Yonda and Zlatan, members of his DMW crew and affiliates all got shine time on the night getting the crowd warmed up for what was to come.

Other artists who took to the stage on the night include Victor AD who performed his smash hit, 'Wetin We Gain', Tomi Agape,

After a brief delay, the hour eventually came, as international actor Idris Elba who was a special guest took to stage to announce Davido, who made an epic entrance arriving on a suspended platform to a rapturous cheer from the waiting crowd, where he stayed for some minutes as he kicked things off with 'Aye.'

The man that the audience had gathered to watch and in true superstar fashion, backed by the Compozers live band and his colourful dancers, Davido's stage prowess outshone any expectations that those who gathered might have brought into the arena.

Performing a familiar set-list of his large catalog of hit anthems including songs like 'Dami Duro', 'FIA', 'If', 'Fall', 'Assurance', Davido served off back to back bangers during his over set.

The crowd who were well versed with the line up of his songs sang loudly to every one in what was a very charged atmosphere and Davido's energetic set matched the energy from the audience.

This was one concert that he had long prepared for, one he had long wanted to accomplish and the night came to its close glamorously with Davido looking upon the 20,000 gathered crowd as they screamed loudly to his name.

The much anticipated concert indeed was how he had pictured it, perhaps even better, Davido had not only sold out the O2 Arena, but he had also left his mark at the historic British venue.