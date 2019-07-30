YouTube is becoming an inimitable part of global music. In short, it has become the single most potent tool in music.

The company is literally the greatest ally of latin music and now, the company pays content creators and artists based on views.

That’s why it is worth celebrating that Nigerian singer, Davido recently hit 500 million accumulated views on YouTube.

With those numbers, he became the first Nigerian artist to achieve that feat. His most viewed video remains ‘Fall’ with 138 million views.

The singer also has 1.6 million subscribers on the platform. With the singer set to release a song with Lyta, the video for 'Blow My Mind,' his single with Chris Brown drops in one hour.