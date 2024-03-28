'Love Nwantiti' extends its record as highest RIAA certified Nigerian song

In new developments, the smash hit single first released in 2019 is the lead track of CKay's EP 'CKay The First', and has been certified RIAA 8 times platinum.

'Love Nwantiti' which is one of the Afrobeats songs propelled to commercial success by Tik Tok continues to extend its record as the most certified Nigerian song in the United States.

The hit record has enjoyed success in the US where it peaked at NO. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. 'Love Nwantiti' first went platinum in January 2022 just months after going viral on TikTok. 8 months later in September 2022, it was declared RIAA 2 times platinum, and in January 2023, it reached four times platinum. It was certified 8 times platinum on March 27, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria