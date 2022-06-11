RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

American world famous popstar Chris Brown has teased a new single with Nigerian megastar Wizkid. The video of Chris Brown dancing to the new single circulated online in the early hours of Saturday 11th June, 2022.

Wizkid and Chris Brown
The single is likely to be in Chris Brown's upcoming album that's set to drop on the 24th June 2022. Chris Brown and Wizkid have a history of collaborating that goes back many years with Chris Brown appearing on 'African Bad Gyal' in Wizkid's third studio album 'Sounds From The Other Side.'

Their friendship is common knowledge and Chris Brown was a guest performer on Wizkid's three day show at the O2 in London.

The teaser has raised expectation and Afrobeats fans will be excitedly waiting for the album to drop so they can finally get to hear what Chris Brown and Wizkid has in store.

