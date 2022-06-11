Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

The single is likely to be in Chris Brown's upcoming album that's set to drop on the 24th June 2022. Chris Brown and Wizkid have a history of collaborating that goes back many years with Chris Brown appearing on 'African Bad Gyal' in Wizkid's third studio album 'Sounds From The Other Side.'

Their friendship is common knowledge and Chris Brown was a guest performer on Wizkid's three day show at the O2 in London.

