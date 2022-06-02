Tems became the first African to receive three nominations in the same year, while Wizkid and Fireboy DML received two and one nominations, respectively.
Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]
Nigerian superstars Wizkid, Tems, and Fireboy DML have been nominated for BET Awards in 2022.
Tems was nominated for Best New Artist, Best International Act, and Best Collaboration for Wizkid's 'Essence' remix featuring Justin Bieber.
Wizkid was nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, while Fireboy DMl was nominated for Best International Act.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
Kanye West - "Come to Life"
Kelly Price - "Grace"
Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
BET Her
Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
Doja Cat - "Woman"
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes - Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Damson Idris - Snowfall
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks - Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Coco Jones - Bel-Air
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Regina King - The Harder They Fall
Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng