On June 8, 2020, Nigerian singer, Chike released the tracklist for his upcoming EP, 'Dance of The Booless.' The EP comes with the first single - a remix to 'Insecure,' produced by Sarmy Fire.

Dance Of The Booless is a three-part series of EPs that will contain remixes to Chike's successful debut album, Boo of The Booless. Some of the songs will be EDM/ADM.

You can check the tracklist below;

Production is handled by Sigag Lauren, Sensei Lo, Lord Skyy, Sarmy Fire and DysleX.