Details: On Thursday, 8th September 2022, Queen Elizabeth the Monarch of the United Kingdom died at the ripe old age of 96.
Celebrated Gospel artist Tope Alabi drops eulogy for Queen Elizabeth II
Celebrated Gospel artist Tope Alabi has eulogized the recently deceased Queen of United Kingdom, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in a video clip posted on her Instagram account.
Condolences and eulogies from all corners of the globe has met the news of the demise. Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has joined the world in sympathizing with the UK and the Royal Family.
In an eulogy posted on her Instagram page, Tope Alabi made a sobering collage of the Queen's pictures in a 2 minutes 20 seconds video sound tracked by her song that had gone viral yesterday.
Feeding off social media Frenzy: The song which which Tope Alabi selected had gone viral yesterday as different reactions trail the Queen's death. Her decision to post the video is likely motivated by the social media frenzy and a desire to give her song a new push for a fresh run.
