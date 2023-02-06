Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations

However, prior to our recent victories, several of our artists were nominated for Grammy Awards but did not win.

We'd like to take a look back at five Nigerians who have been nominated for the prestigious award and lost:

King Sunny Ade

KSA, as he is affectionately known, is the first Nigerian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award, and he has been nominated twice.

The first time was in 1983 for his album 'Synchro System,' which was for Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording. The second time was in 1998 for his 'Odu' album in the Best World Music category.

However, he lost in both categories.

Burna Boy

Though the self-proclaimed African giant is also a winner of the prestigious award following his 2021 victory, he has also lost Grammy nominations.

His hopes of winning more of the golden gramophone were dashed after he lost in the two categories he was nominated for in the latest edition of the award show.

He was nominated in two categories: Best Global Song Performance (for 'Last Last') and Best Global Album (for 'Love, Damini').

Wizkid

Like Burna Boy, Wizkid has won the Grammy award but has also lost two nominations.

The Nigerian superstar was nominated for two awards at the 63rd ceremony: 'Best Global Music Performance' and 'Best Global Music Album.'

However, the singer lost both nominations.

Femi Kuti

Femi Anikulapo Kuti is the eldest son of the Afrobeat pioneer. He has the most Grammy nominations in Nigeria; he has been nominated six times.

Kuti was first was first nominated in 2003, for the Best World Music Album category with his 'Fight To Win.'

Seun Kuti

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti is the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

He got his first Grammy nomination in 2019 with his 'Black Times' album.