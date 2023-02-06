ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations

Babatunde Lawal

From Burna Boy to Kutis and the King of Afro-Juju, here is the list of Nigerian artists who have been recognised by this global platform but didn't win the award.

Burna Boy, Sunny Ade, Wizkid
Burna Boy, Sunny Ade, Wizkid

With the biggest music awards event on the planet hours behind us and Tem's making history by becoming the first Nigerian female to cop a win at this global music event, it is clear that the Nigerian music space has found itself on a more global stage and cannot be shoved aside anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, prior to our recent victories, several of our artists were nominated for Grammy Awards but did not win.

We'd like to take a look back at five Nigerians who have been nominated for the prestigious award and lost:

KSA, as he is affectionately known, is the first Nigerian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award, and he has been nominated twice.

The first time was in 1983 for his album 'Synchro System,' which was for Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording. The second time was in 1998 for his 'Odu' album in the Best World Music category.

However, he lost in both categories.

Though the self-proclaimed African giant is also a winner of the prestigious award following his 2021 victory, he has also lost Grammy nominations.

His hopes of winning more of the golden gramophone were dashed after he lost in the two categories he was nominated for in the latest edition of the award show.

He was nominated in two categories: Best Global Song Performance (for 'Last Last') and Best Global Album (for 'Love, Damini').

Like Burna Boy, Wizkid has won the Grammy award but has also lost two nominations.

The Nigerian superstar was nominated for two awards at the 63rd ceremony: 'Best Global Music Performance' and 'Best Global Music Album.'

However, the singer lost both nominations.

Femi Anikulapo Kuti is the eldest son of the Afrobeat pioneer. He has the most Grammy nominations in Nigeria; he has been nominated six times.

Kuti was first was first nominated in 2003, for the Best World Music Album category with his 'Fight To Win.'

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti is the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

He got his first Grammy nomination in 2019 with his 'Black Times' album.

He was nominated alongside his brother, Femi, who had been nominated four times in the same category. This was also the first time two brothers have been nominated in the same Grammy category.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Ebubu and Tsatsii are your Heads of House for this week

'BBTitans': Ebubu and Tsatsii are your Heads of House for this week

Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations

Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss...stir reactions from many

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss...stir reactions from many

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

Portable, Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'