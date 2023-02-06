With the biggest music awards event on the planet hours behind us and Tem's making history by becoming the first Nigerian female to cop a win at this global music event, it is clear that the Nigerian music space has found itself on a more global stage and cannot be shoved aside anymore.
Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations
From Burna Boy to Kutis and the King of Afro-Juju, here is the list of Nigerian artists who have been recognised by this global platform but didn't win the award.
However, prior to our recent victories, several of our artists were nominated for Grammy Awards but did not win.
We'd like to take a look back at five Nigerians who have been nominated for the prestigious award and lost:
King Sunny Ade
KSA, as he is affectionately known, is the first Nigerian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award, and he has been nominated twice.
The first time was in 1983 for his album 'Synchro System,' which was for Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording. The second time was in 1998 for his 'Odu' album in the Best World Music category.
However, he lost in both categories.
Burna Boy
Though the self-proclaimed African giant is also a winner of the prestigious award following his 2021 victory, he has also lost Grammy nominations.
His hopes of winning more of the golden gramophone were dashed after he lost in the two categories he was nominated for in the latest edition of the award show.
He was nominated in two categories: Best Global Song Performance (for 'Last Last') and Best Global Album (for 'Love, Damini').
Wizkid
Like Burna Boy, Wizkid has won the Grammy award but has also lost two nominations.
The Nigerian superstar was nominated for two awards at the 63rd ceremony: 'Best Global Music Performance' and 'Best Global Music Album.'
However, the singer lost both nominations.
Femi Kuti
Femi Anikulapo Kuti is the eldest son of the Afrobeat pioneer. He has the most Grammy nominations in Nigeria; he has been nominated six times.
Kuti was first was first nominated in 2003, for the Best World Music Album category with his 'Fight To Win.'
Seun Kuti
Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti is the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.
He got his first Grammy nomination in 2019 with his 'Black Times' album.
He was nominated alongside his brother, Femi, who had been nominated four times in the same category. This was also the first time two brothers have been nominated in the same Grammy category.
