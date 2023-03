The single is one of the songs off his Grammy-nominated 6th album 'Love, Damini' which was released in July 2022.

The single is one of the international collaborations that taps streaming giant J Balvin as Burna Boy aims to connect with the Latino audience.

The music video will be the 7th music video off the album after 'Kilometre', 'Last Last' 'For You Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, 'Vanila', 'Whiskey', and 'Common Person'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Rollercoaster' video is set to be released on 20th March 2023 by 5 PM West African Time.

The video will be another offering from Burna Boy in 2023 following 'Whiskey' and 'Common' people music videos.