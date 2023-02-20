Afrobeats take centre stage at 2023 NBA All-star game as Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema entertain fans

Watching the electrifying performances of Team Lebron and Team Giannis was not the only highlight of the Night. Nigerian international sensations Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema also shared the spotlight as they thrilled fans in what was an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Burna Boy was introduced by Toronto Raptor's Cameroonian star Pascal Siakam. The Nigerian megastar opened the show with an exciting performance of 'Anybody' while being backed up by his captivating Outsiders Band.

Performing next was Rema who thrilled spectators with his global smash record 'Calm Down' before delivering an impressive rendition of his new single 'Holiday'.

Tems dazzled listeners with her class and stage presence as she performed her hit singles 'Free Mind' and 'Higher' before closing with 'Essence'.

Burna Boy returned to close the show with a brilliant rendition of his smash hits 'YE' and 'Last Last'. A performance that further proved his mettle as one of the world's best-performing acts.