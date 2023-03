In the video posted on Twitter, a delighted Burna Boy revealed that he will be performing at the Champions League final billed for Istanbul Turkey.

In what's a remarkable feat, Burna Boy will become the first Nigerian artist to perform on the biggest stage of European Club football.

Since gaining international success in 2018 through his hit single 'YE,' Burna Boy has become one of the biggest artists in the world. He has earned a Grammy award for his album 'Twice As Tall' while becoming one of the most awarded artists on the continent.

Burna Boy has sold out choice arenas around the world as his music continues to attract international listeners.

American DJ, artist, and Producer Marshmallow performed at the 2021 Champions League final in Portugal while Cuban Pop star Camila Cabello performed at the 2022 edition in Paris.

The 2023 Champions League Final will take place on 10th June 2023 in Istanbul Turkey and Afrobeats will share the stage as two of the finest clubs in Europe compete for the biggest price.