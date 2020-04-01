On March 31, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy got on his Instagram live and delivered a freestyle version of what could be his next single, 'Level Up.' The song was done a capella, but Burna Boy has been promoting it on his Twitter page.

This comes after Burna Boy jumped on his Twitter page to answer some questions from curious fans. During the questions and answers, he revealed a lot, paid respect to a few people and subbed Reekado Banks - lightheartedly. Burna Boy has been bored from self-isolation and he's using the internet for fun.

The biggest conversation from that drama is between Burna Boy and Ceeza Milli though. Burna Boy is also set to released new album, Twice As Tall in July 2020.

You can watch Burna Boy sing 'Level Up' below;