Burna Boy makes African history with fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry

In another feat, the megastar has logged his fifth entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as his collaboration 'Just Like Me' with American rapper 21 Savage & music producer Metro Booming debuted on 67 on the chart dated January 27, 2024.

'Just Like Me' becomes Burna Boy's fifth entry on the Billboard Hot 100 following the charting of his hit singles 'Last Last' (2022), 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' (2023) featuring 21 Savage, 'Talibans II' with Byron Messia (2023), and his appearance on Justin Bieber's 'Love By You' (2021).

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes Burna Boy the Nigerian artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries. A record he shares with Nigerian singing sensation Tems.

Burna Boy also becomes the only African artist to debut at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 in four consecutive years.

Burna Boy has been in a record-making mood as he was recently announced as one of the performers at the 2024 Grammys, a feat that will make him the first African to perform at Grammys live ceremony.