Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian megastar headlined a sold-out show in the Bahamas.

In another landmakk feat the Grammy winner recently headlined the Spill Gate Festival in Bahamas where he thrilled thousands of fans to a collection of his hit singles.

Clip posted on social media captured the crowd singing along to the hit single 'Tested, Approved, and Trusted' off Burna Boy's Grammy nominated seventh album 'I Told Them'. Nicki Minaj also recently teased a remix of the single just days after Burna Boy made history at the 66th Grammy Awards where he became the first African artist to perform at the main ceremony.

Burna Boy's performance at the Spill Gate Festival is another one in the bag for the megastar who continues to headline shows in the Caribbean where his hit single 'Last Last' enjoyed massive commercial success.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

