Burna Boy delivers historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards
Burna Boy made history with his impressive performance at the Grammys as he became the first African artist to perform on the Grammys' main stage.
The Grammy winner gave a compilation performance of his hit singles 'On Form', and 'City Boy', before being joined on stage by Brandy and 21 Savage for a rendition of his nominated single 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'.
Burna Boy earned a rousing applause from the audience in the 3-minute-long performance.
Burna Boy was nominated for four awards at the 66th Grammys but he failed to add to his previous win as he lost all four categories.
He lost the Global Album category to Shakti's 'This Moment', his single 'Alone' was pipped to the Global Music Performance category by 'Pashto', and he missed out on the Best African Music Performance award which was won by the South African sensation Tyla, and he lost the Best Melodic Rap performance category to Lil Durk's 'All My Life' featuring J Cole.
