Nicki Minaj teases new collaboration with Burna Boy

The rapper took to social media to share a sneak peek of the remix of 'Tested, Trusted, and Approved' which is one of the singles off Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'.

The upcoming single is coming off the back of Burna Boy's performance at the 66th Grammy Awards where he became the first African artist to perform at the main ceremony.

The single also continues a run of international collaboration from the Grammy winner who has been positioning himself as a superstar in the American market.

In his 7th album, 'I Told Them', Burna Boy explored Hip Hop with guest artists including American rap star J Cole and 21 Savage. The album also saw creative input from RZA & GZA of the famed Wu-Tang Clan.