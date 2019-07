Artist: Mahalia featuring Burna Boy

Song title: Simmer

Genre: Dancehall

Date of release: July 3, 2019

Album: Love and Compromise

Producer:

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Birmingham-based singer, Mahalia has dropped this new single off her third album. It features Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

'Simmer' means to 'calm down.' The song discusses this in relation to an impatient love.

You can listen to the song below;