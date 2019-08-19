Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy is having a swell time.

Last week, he got endorsed by Joe Budden, GQ and Complex. This also comes after the artist appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Over the weekend, Elton John’s jingle for Beats 1 Radio by Apple Music made its way to social media. The legend, who just had Rocketman, a movie made about him had his Rocket Hour on Beats 1 radio on August 17, 2019.

For the show on August 17, 2019, the singer’s jingle went thus, “Hi, I’m Elton John and this is my rocket hour on Beats 1 radio where we play you Burna Boy on African express, we love Teyana Taylor…”

Burna Boy jumped on his Instagram stories to share the news and celebrate with the video below;