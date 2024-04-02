Burna Boy & J Hus confirm joint project

In exciting developments, British rapper J Hus confirmed the news that he will be dropping a joint EP with Burna Boy.

The news of the joint EP set for release in 2024 was first shared by a Burna Boy fan account (@benny7gg) on April 1 with Burna Boy's official X handle quoting the post with a finger-pointing emoji.

In response to the news, J Hus' X handle also quoted Burna Boy's post with the same finger-pointing emoji which further added to the credibility of the news.

Burna Boy earlier confirmed the possibility of a collaborative project with J Hus in 2022 after releasing his sixth Grammy-nominated album 'Love, Damini'.

J Hus and Burna Boy have a series of collaborations that showcase their synergy. Recently, Burna Boy featured on J Hus' 'Masculine' off his album 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard' Similarly, Burna Boy sampled J Hus for his hit single 'City Boy' while featuring the rapper on 'Cloaks & Daggers' off his 2022 album 'Love, Damini'.