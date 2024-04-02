Burna Boy & J Hus confirm joint project
What was earlier thought to be an April Fool's Day prank appears to be credible news.
In exciting developments, British rapper J Hus confirmed the news that he will be dropping a joint EP with Burna Boy.
The news of the joint EP set for release in 2024 was first shared by a Burna Boy fan account (@benny7gg) on April 1 with Burna Boy's official X handle quoting the post with a finger-pointing emoji.
In response to the news, J Hus' X handle also quoted Burna Boy's post with the same finger-pointing emoji which further added to the credibility of the news.
Burna Boy earlier confirmed the possibility of a collaborative project with J Hus in 2022 after releasing his sixth Grammy-nominated album 'Love, Damini'.
J Hus and Burna Boy have a series of collaborations that showcase their synergy. Recently, Burna Boy featured on J Hus' 'Masculine' off his album 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard' Similarly, Burna Boy sampled J Hus for his hit single 'City Boy' while featuring the rapper on 'Cloaks & Daggers' off his 2022 album 'Love, Damini'.
With both superstars confirming the joint project, fans will be eagerly looking forward to the first single and the release date for the new project.
