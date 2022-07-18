Burna Boy hints at the possibility of a joint album with J Hus

The Grammy winner revealed that the single was recorded barely two weeks before the album's release. He further shared that he has a good relationship with J Hus with whom he has now collaborated four times.

When asked if there might be a collaboration album between himself and J Hus someday, Burna Boy answered in the affirmative. When asked if he and J Hus have talked about it, Burna Boy shared that while they don't talk often, they maintain a very good relationship and they always make magic happen whenever they link up.