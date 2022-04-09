Ghanaian star, Black Sherif slams Wizkid stan for posting a fake screenshot of his Instagram story

The fake screenshot reads, "I don't know why this guy and his team keeps disturbing me for [Kwaku The Traveler (Remix)]. I'm not interested!! I've told you and it's the same thing I'll tell your team! I don't need someone to use their voice to spoil my song for me. Keep streaming [Kwaku The Traveler]. Out on all platforms."

The Wizkid stan invented the story as a shot to Nigerian superstar, Davido.

When the story started trending, Sherif posted this on his official Twitter page, "THIS IS SOO FAKE BRUDDA, WHY WILL YOU DO THIS?"

'Kwaku The Traveler' has become the song of moment across West Africa. The Drill record with the line, "Yes, If*cked up/Who never f*ck up, hands in the air/No hands?..." has been trending on TikTok.

The song was the subject of the fake screenshot.