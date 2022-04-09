RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaian star, Black Sherif slams Wizkid stan for posting a fake screenshot of his Instagram story

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Black Sherif's popular song, 'Kwaku The Traveler' was the subject of the fake screenshot, which was directed at Davido.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

On April 9, 2022, Ghanaian rave of the moment, Black Sherif replied to a Wizkid stan who posted a fake screenshot of his Instagram story.

Recommended articles

The fake screenshot reads, "I don't know why this guy and his team keeps disturbing me for [Kwaku The Traveler (Remix)]. I'm not interested!! I've told you and it's the same thing I'll tell your team! I don't need someone to use their voice to spoil my song for me. Keep streaming [Kwaku The Traveler]. Out on all platforms."

The Wizkid stan invented the story as a shot to Nigerian superstar, Davido.

When the story started trending, Sherif posted this on his official Twitter page, "THIS IS SOO FAKE BRUDDA, WHY WILL YOU DO THIS?"

'Kwaku The Traveler' has become the song of moment across West Africa. The Drill record with the line, "Yes, If*cked up/Who never f*ck up, hands in the air/No hands?..." has been trending on TikTok.

The song was the subject of the fake screenshot.

A few weeks ago, a Wizkid stan got threatened by Davido.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake Motolani Alake is a Senior Writer with core interests in (Pop) Culture and Special Reports. He is also a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinachi: Frank Edwards blames 'unreasonable' person for colleague's death

Osinachi: Frank Edwards blames 'unreasonable' person for colleague's death

Iyabo Ojo says she won't reveal the identity of her lover till they get married

Iyabo Ojo says she won't reveal the identity of her lover till they get married

Pmonkz x Bitmama at LASU: All-Stars Concert, LASU edition

Pmonkz x Bitmama at LASU: All-Stars Concert, LASU edition

Ghanaian star, Black Sherif slams Wizkid stan for posting a fake screenshot of his Instagram story

Ghanaian star, Black Sherif slams Wizkid stan for posting a fake screenshot of his Instagram story

Victony to drop Outlaw EP on May 6th

Victony to drop Outlaw EP on May 6th

Nkechi Blessing says she lied about being married to Opeyemi Falegan

Nkechi Blessing says she lied about being married to Opeyemi Falegan

j BOLD releases another single titled “Steps

j BOLD releases another single titled “Steps”

BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Trending

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Wizkid Jada Will Smith (1)

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Wizkid and Jada (ceekvibes)

Common features between Wizkid and Davido

Davido and Wizkid

Naomi Campbell reacts to Wizkid's loss, says Grammy is tone deaf to the universe

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell (PUNCH)