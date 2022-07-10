Biography of multi-talented Nigerian artist, TOFs

He is a multi-talented Nigerian recording artist, songwriter and rapper widely acclaimed for his thrilling Afro Swing and indigenous rap style.

The Kwara State native developed a flair for music by following the rise of local Afro-beat & trap/drill legends such as Gucci Mane, Migos, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido. His early absorption of sounds from artists like Dagrin, Olamide, Skepta, Stormzy, Tory Lanez, Tupac Shakur, Illbliss, Mode 9, Bobby Cadwell, and Fela amongst many others motivated his signature sound of Afro-swing.

Pulse Nigeria

TOFs shot into the professional limelight in 2019 with his first single “FATASI” which proved to be his breakout track and inspired his next single, BAMISE ft Seyi Vibez in 2019.

His music career witnessed a brief hiatus after leaving the shores of Nigeria in 2020. Returning to Nigeria the following year, he teamed up with music producers Extreme Beats and three more singles followed- Lekki, Soke Soke and Militia.

TOFs is signed to Signature Musik Entertainment.

In February 2022, he dropped SOKE SOKE ft SunkkeySnoop and another Banger titled MILITIA ft CDQ, MILITIA, which is currently hitting airwaves in Nigeria and beyond, was shot by Presh films and features one of the best Nigerian rappers in the game, CDQ Olowo.

The multitalented artist has shown no signs of slowing down with his latest project, Vibez & Lifestyle.

Pulse Nigeria

The five-song EP features the previously released single “Militia”, an addictive afro-fusion banger ft CDQ, Other tracks include Juru, Rock your Body, VIP and Crypto Money with collaborations from Soft, Psycho YP, and Ezzie Wonder.

Produced by ace-Nigerian producers, Egarboi, Extreme Beatz, Sound of Africa and X-Breezy. The feel-good, club-banging release cements TOFs creative freedom and distinctive voice.

The message revolves around TOFs humble beginnings from the streets of Lagos to Johannesburg mirroring his struggles and triumphs in a creatively fun and groovy fashion.

The EP is widely distributed on Soundcloud, Apple Music, YouTube and other respective streaming sites. Listen here.

