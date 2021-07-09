RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Shmurda releases sophomore EP, 'High Tension 2.0'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This is a follow-up to High Tension, which dropped in January 2020.

Bella Shmurda - High Tension 2.0. (Dagbana/OneRPM)

Artist: Bella Shmurda

Album Title: High Tension 2.0

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: July 7, 2021

Producers: Fancy Beatz (Tracks 1, 3 and 5), Esbee The Producer (Track 2), Cent Hor (Track 4), Larry Lens (Track 6), Vibes (Track 7), Farhad (Track 8)

Album Art:

Length: 8 songs, 22 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: Dagbana Republik/OneRPM

Singles: 3 - World, Party Next Door and Rush

Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up to High Tension, which dropped in January 2020.

