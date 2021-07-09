Artist: Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda releases sophomore EP, 'High Tension 2.0'
This is a follow-up to High Tension, which dropped in January 2020.
Album Title: High Tension 2.0
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: July 7, 2021
Producers: Fancy Beatz (Tracks 1, 3 and 5), Esbee The Producer (Track 2), Cent Hor (Track 4), Larry Lens (Track 6), Vibes (Track 7), Farhad (Track 8)
Album Art:
Length: 8 songs, 22 minutes
Features: 0
Tracklist:
Label: Dagbana Republik/OneRPM
Singles: 3 - World, Party Next Door and Rush
