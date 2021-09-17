On September 17, 2021, Nigerian singer, Bella Alubo released her fifth project, 'Bella Buffet.'
Bella Alubo releases 5th project, 'Bella Buffet'
The 17-track album is a follow-up to2020 EP, Popstar and her 2019 album, Summer's Over. The project features Sxdan, Blaqbonez, Ice Prince, Dapo Tuburna, Zoro, Niniola, Keziah Mallam, Dremo and her longtime producer, Syn X.
On the album cover sits a representation of different versions of Bella Alubo, possibly aligning with the album title, 'Bella Buffet.'
A buffet is famed to be an assortment of food, from which people can take whatever they want. On this album, Bella experiments with different genres; R&B, Dancehall, Reggae, Afro-pop, Rap, Amapiano, Afroswing and more. She shows different sides to her personality, brand and songwriting, and experiments with language.
You can stream the album HERE.
