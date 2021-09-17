RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Alubo releases 5th project, 'Bella Buffet'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

A buffet is famed to be an assortment of food, from which people can take whatever they want.

Bella Alubo releases new album, 'Bella Buffer.' (TBD)

On September 17, 2021, Nigerian singer, Bella Alubo released her fifth project, 'Bella Buffet.'

Recommended articles

The 17-track album is a follow-up to2020 EP, Popstar and her 2019 album, Summer's Over. The project features Sxdan, Blaqbonez, Ice Prince, Dapo Tuburna, Zoro, Niniola, Keziah Mallam, Dremo and her longtime producer, Syn X.

Bella Alubo releases new album, 'Bella Buffer.' (TBD)
Bella Alubo releases new album, 'Bella Buffer.' (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

On the album cover sits a representation of different versions of Bella Alubo, possibly aligning with the album title, 'Bella Buffet.'

A buffet is famed to be an assortment of food, from which people can take whatever they want. On this album, Bella experiments with different genres; R&B, Dancehall, Reggae, Afro-pop, Rap, Amapiano, Afroswing and more. She shows different sides to her personality, brand and songwriting, and experiments with language.

You can stream the album HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Alubo releases 5th project, 'Bella Buffet'

Afrobeat star JayTime releases new single Kiss 'N' Tell remix

John NetworQ Drops Brand New Record ‘Hear Word'

Muno releases sophomore EP titled '4+1'

Monaky drops new single The Suitor

GidiBoxOffice production's '13 Letters' set for October release [Trailer]

BigerTinz drops 6-track EP, Lekki Epe

Wendy Williams reportedly taken to hospital for mental health check

Actress Ejine Okoroafor narrates how 'fake' Euro notes almost landed her in trouble

Trending

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' spends 5th week at No. 1

VIDEO: Kizz Daniel - Boys Are Bad. [Flyboy]

Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Beyonce, BTS and more win big at 2021 VMAs

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)