Bella Alubo releases 5th project, 'Bella Buffet'

The 17-track album is a follow-up to2020 EP, Popstar and her 2019 album, Summer's Over. The project features Sxdan, Blaqbonez, Ice Prince, Dapo Tuburna, Zoro, Niniola, Keziah Mallam, Dremo and her longtime producer, Syn X.

A buffet is famed to be an assortment of food, from which people can take whatever they want. On this album, Bella experiments with different genres; R&B, Dancehall, Reggae, Afro-pop, Rap, Amapiano, Afroswing and more. She shows different sides to her personality, brand and songwriting, and experiments with language.