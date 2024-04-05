African Indie star Baaba J excites on new single 'Sunshine'

As the cover artist for the Afro-Indie playlist on Spotify, Baaba seems to be settling into her newfound love as she continues her detour away from the original Pop sound she did on her two previous projects Lumumba Street and Okay Baby Lets Do This.

The GuiltyBeatz-produced song is a blend of guitar strings and a highlife base which Baaba slides over calmly and composed. The clarity and softness in her voice are suitably accompanied by soothing guitar strings that ease listeners into the heartfelt song.

The opening lines of the song “I let you go peacefully. You will be back if you belong to me and I do to you” take listeners aback but it gets a bit more interesting when listening to the subsequent lines where she says she will be waiting.

Which takes you back to a song or rather songs she has already released across her two EPs. A quick listen through Baaba’s disco reveals how vocal Baaba has been about love and companionship. Whenever Baaba sings about love, relationships, and companionship, there is a constant theme of loyalty, vulnerability, and rawness she sings with that makes it relatable.

'Sunshine' follows the love story as a chapter of reassurance where Baaba addresses multiple things by reassuring her love interest that regardless of whatever has happened, she will always be there for them.

Written predominantly in English, the Baaba still brings in some Ga to keep in touch with her Ghanaian roots. The writing although simple, carries so much if you take the song even at the surface level.