Ayra Starr says she listens to Yeat & Playboi Carti

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr says she listens to the rappers even though she doesn't get the music.

In a recent interview with Capital XTRA, Ayra Starr was asked which artists she listens to outside of Afrobeats and she reveals that she listens to Yeat and Playboi Carti even though she doesn't really get the music.

"I love me some Yeat. I have never been the type to understand that type of music but for some reason, I was like 'Yeah! This is not bad. I will get it'," she said about her fascination with the music of eccentric American rapper Yeat.

On the Afrobeats artists she listens to, Ayra Starr listed label mate Rema and Grammy winner Burna Boy. She also excitedly listed a crop of fast-rising female Afrobeats acts Bloody Civilian, Qing Madi, and Lifesize Teddy.

In the interview, Ayra Starr also talked about her upcoming sophomore which is set for release later in 2024. She says the album is made from her experience as a 21-year-old and everyone who listens to it irrespective of age will feel 21.

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Ayra Starr says she will release a new track next month before joining Chris Brown on his '11:11' tour which will kick off in Detroit in April.

Adeayo Adebiyi

