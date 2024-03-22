Ayra Starr shares what fans should expect from her upcoming album

In an interview with Capital XTRA, the singing sensation talked about her sophomore album which is set for release later in 2024.

Ayra described her upcoming sophomore album as a more grown-up version of her debut album '19 and Dangerous'.

The 21-year-old said that while she made the music from her experiences, listeners across different age grades will find it enjoyable.

"It's very evolved. It's just me talking about the journey of being a 21-year-old and how 21 is just a state of mind. I want everybody that listens to it no matter your age to feel 21".

The Mavin Records signee kicked her 2024 with the release of 'Comma' which is currently the most streamed Afrobeats song of 2024 on Spotify.

The Grammy-nominated star also revealed that she would be dropping a new single next month as she gears up to join Chris Brown on his '11:11' tour kicking off in Detroit in April. When asked about her expectations for the tour, Ayra Starr said she was eager to show Americans what she can do.

The Nigerian singer will be joined by American R&B star Muni Long as a special guest on Chris Brown's '11:11' tour. Ayra Starr described Muni Long as a sensational artist whom she loved dearly.

You can watch Ayra Starr's interview with Capital XTRA below.