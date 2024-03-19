Ayra Starr says she might cry when she shares the stage with Chris Brown

During an interview with Kiss FM UK, the sensational superstar shared the details of her upcoming tour with Chris Brown where she will be a special guest alongside American R&B star Muni Long.

Ayra Starr revealed that she got the news of her appearance on Chris Brown's tour during the Grammy week. While Ayra Starr might have been able to contain her excitement upon hearing the news, she revealed that she might not be able to hold back the tears when she gets to perform alongside Chris Brown on his '11:11' tour.

"I didn't cry when I was told but I will probably cry when I get to perform alongside Chris Brown and I see all the crowd," the award-winning singer said.

