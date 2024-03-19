ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr says she might cry when she shares the stage with Chris Brown

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian superstar is set to go on tour with Chris Brown.

During an interview with Kiss FM UK, the sensational superstar shared the details of her upcoming tour with Chris Brown where she will be a special guest alongside American R&B star Muni Long.

Ayra Starr revealed that she got the news of her appearance on Chris Brown's tour during the Grammy week. While Ayra Starr might have been able to contain her excitement upon hearing the news, she revealed that she might not be able to hold back the tears when she gets to perform alongside Chris Brown on his '11:11' tour.

"I didn't cry when I was told but I will probably cry when I get to perform alongside Chris Brown and I see all the crowd," the award-winning singer said.

The '11:11' tour is set to kick off in Detroit on June 5 2024 and Ayra Starr will be gearing up to dazzle the audience with her collection of hit singles including 'Rush' which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

