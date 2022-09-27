RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr drops sizzling visuals for 'Rush'

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has released the visuals for her latest single 'Rush'.

Ayra Rush Video

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: Rush

Genre: Street-Pop

Date of Release: September 27th, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds

Label: Mavin Records

Details/Takeaway: For the visuals of her latest single, Ayra recruits leading cinematographer TG Omori. The video sees Ayra combines her appeal while also showcasing other aspects of her artistry including her fashion style and her dance moves. Celebrity dancer and media influencer Poco Lee makes a special appearance as he joins Ayra in displaying some smooth moves.

