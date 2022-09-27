Artist: Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr drops sizzling visuals for 'Rush'
Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has released the visuals for her latest single 'Rush'.
Song Title: Rush
Genre: Street-Pop
Date of Release: September 27th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: For the visuals of her latest single, Ayra recruits leading cinematographer TG Omori. The video sees Ayra combines her appeal while also showcasing other aspects of her artistry including her fashion style and her dance moves. Celebrity dancer and media influencer Poco Lee makes a special appearance as he joins Ayra in displaying some smooth moves.
