Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' is the first No. 1 song on TurnTable Chart's Nigeria Top 100

Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

“Peace Be Unto You” Tops the first Nigeria Top 100

Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” rules the initial TurnTable Nigeria Top 100. The song leads with 2.94 million Nigerian streams and 68.8 million in airplay impressions during the tracking week of July 1 – 7, 2022.

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno ranks as No. 2 on the chart with 3.07 million Nigerian streams and 62.1 million airplay impressions.

Breaking down the chart’s metrics, “PBUY” was the most-heard song on airplay while “Buga” was the most-streamed title during the tracking week.

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” featuring Ayra Starr, Crayon, Ladipoe, Magixx & Boy Spyce which tallied 2.86 million Nigerian streams and 48.7 million airplay impressions is No. 3; Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is No. 4 with 1.66 million Nigerian streams and 53.9 million airplay impressions.

SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” rounds up the top five with 1.69 million Nigerian streams and 48.6 million in airplay reach.

Elsewhere in the Nigeria Top 100’s top ten, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo and King Promise is No. 6 – it tallied 1.40 million Nigerian streams and 45.1 million airplay impressions. Ruger’s “Girlfriend” is No. 7 with 1.47 million Nigerian streams and 40.1 million airplay impressions.

Rounding out the top ten, Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” is No. 8, Mayorkun’s “Certified Loner (No Competition)” is No. 9 and Omah Lay’s “Woman” is No. 10.

Taking a deeper dive into the first issue of the chart, Seyi Vibez’s “+234” at No. 21 is the highest charting song on the chart with most of its points coming off streams alone. Similarly, Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” at No. 25 is the highest charting entry with its chart points predominantly from airplay.

T Dollar’s “Rise” at No. 36 and Majeeed’s “Yawa No Dey End” with Joeboy at No. 59 are the highest charting entries for an artiste that is eligible for the NXT Emerging Artiste Top Songs chart.

Melivitto & Wande Coal’s “Gentility” (No. 68) is the oldest song in the Nigeria Top 100, followed by Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems (No. 77).

Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” enters the Nigeria Top 100 at No. 90 off one day of tracking.

Reflecting the Nigeria Top 100’s scope by artiste, Davido & Kizz Daniel lead with seven and six entries respectively; five artistes that are eligible for the NXT Emerging Artiste chart have entries on the first issue – T Dollar, Majeeed, Candy Bleakz, Damo K, KAPTAIN and D Jay.

Additionally, there are 30 non-Nigerian artistes on the Top 100 in both lead and featured capacities – eleven are from the US (Chris Brown, Future, DaBaby, Beyonce, Jack Harlow, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Lil Durk, Kanye West, Post Malone & Roddy Ricch), seven from the UK (Darkoo, ArrDee, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Tion Wayne and La Roux) and five are from Ghana (Camidoh, King Promise, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy and Gyakie).