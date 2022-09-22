Arewa holds listening party for debut EP [Pulse Event Review]

The event kicked off around 8:30 PM with the hosts Soolking and Demigod hosting settling guests in with light humor.

Performing Yoruba poet and recital of panegyrics Debby ushered in Funmi Arewa with a supercharged rendition that left the guests in awe.

The events quickly went into full gear as the hosts led Arewa on a track by track break down of the album. According to the singer, the album EP is a milestone for her career which has spanned 10 years.

Arewa further revealed that as a Yoruba woman, she wanted her culture and background to appear in the album which employed her decision to feature to Debby on the first track.