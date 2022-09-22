The listening party took place on 21st September, 2022 at the BLVRD Club Lekki where she played hosts to celebrities, artists, music executives, and media personalities.
Arewa holds listening party for debut EP [Pulse Event Review]
Singer songwriter Arewa has hosted a listening party for her highly anticipated EP 'DAWN'.
Recommended articles
The event kicked off around 8:30 PM with the hosts Soolking and Demigod hosting settling guests in with light humor.
Performing Yoruba poet and recital of panegyrics Debby ushered in Funmi Arewa with a supercharged rendition that left the guests in awe.
The events quickly went into full gear as the hosts led Arewa on a track by track break down of the album. According to the singer, the album EP is a milestone for her career which has spanned 10 years.
Arewa further revealed that as a Yoruba woman, she wanted her culture and background to appear in the album which employed her decision to feature to Debby on the first track.
The listening party attracted friends, well wishers, and celebrities including Timi Dakolo, ID Cabasa, amongst others. Arewa's debut EP 'DAWN' is set to be released on Friday, 23rd 2022 and it will be available for streaming across all platforms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng