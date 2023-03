'Calm Down' has now surpassed Wizkid's 'Essence' remix feat Tems and Justin Bieber as the highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100 as it continues to make its mark as one of the biggest crossover Afrobeats song in history.

'Calm Down' was released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles on Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. The single enjoyed impressive local and international success before getting a Selena Gomez remix that further propelled it to huge international success.

'Calm Down' is the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube as it has surpassed over 230 million views. It has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms.