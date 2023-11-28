Rema's 'Calm Down' is highest-charting African song ever on Apple Music's global chart

The 12th place finish makes Calm Down the highest entry ever for an African song on the chart, according to stats published on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The charts are based on plays between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.

Last Night by country music star, Morgan Wallen, was the most streamed song on the platform, followed by Flowers by Miley Cyrus in second place, and Kill Bill by SZA in third place.

Other songs that charted in the top 10 include Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage, Snooze by SZA, again, Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Idol by Yoasobi, Under the Influence by Chris Brown, Creepin' by Metro Booming, The Weeknd and 21 Savage, and Subtitle by Official Hige Dandism.

Finishing just above Calm Down in 11th place was Spin Bout U by Drake and 21 Savage, also from their collaborative album, Her Loss.

Apple Music recognised Calm Down's success as further proof of how listeners worldwide have embraced Afrobeats. In fact, all the top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music by Ghanaians in the past 12 months were Nigerian hits. The Afrobeats explosion extended to Kenya whose top 10 was also dominated by Afrobeats songs.