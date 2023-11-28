ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 most streamed songs on Apple Music in Ghana are all Nigerian

Nigeria's jollof wars with Ghana may be close, but the music dominance is clear.

Asake was 'Lonely at the Top' of Ghana's Apple Music chart for 2023 [Asake]
Asake was 'Lonely at the Top' of Ghana's Apple Music chart for 2023 [Asake]

The charts released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 showed that all the top 10 songs streamed by Ghanaians in the past 12 months were Nigerian hits.

The charts are based on plays between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.

Asake's Lonely At The Top was number one on the Ghana chart, followed by Soweto by Victony and Tempoe, and Xtra Cool by Young Jonn.

Ruger's Asiwaju made an appearance in the fourth spot, followed by Omah Lay's soso in fifth, Ayra Starr's Rush in sixth and Fireboy DML and Asake's Bandana in seventh.

Davido's Grammy-nominated UNAVAILABLE occupied the eight spot, with Burna Boy's smash hit, Last Last, and Asake's Terminator making it a Nigerian home-run in Ghana.

Afrobeats' expanding influence wasn't limited to Ghana according to Apple Music's charts, but extended to Kenya whose top 10 was also dominated by Afrobeats songs.

Soweto, Rush, Last Last, soso, Bandana and Asiwaju were the top six songs on the chart. The final four songs on the chart are Ta Ta Ta by Bayanni, KU LO SA by Oxlade and Camila Cabello, Charm by Rema, and People by Libianca.

Globally, the remix of Rema's smash hit, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, was the 12th most streamed song, the highest entry ever for an African song.

