Details/Takeaway: As a solo act, this is Mr. P's debut album.

Artist: Mr. P

Album Title: The Prodigal

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: April 2, 2021

Producers: Mr. P [Tracks 1 & 5], Goldswarn [Tracks 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15], Shugavibes [Tracks 2, 3, 4 & 7], Sarmy Fire [Tracks 12 and 16], DaiHardBeats [Track 13] and Kealzbeats [Track 14]

Album Art:

Length: 16 songs, 1 hour 1 minute

Features: 9 -Singah, Tiwa Savage, Mohombi, Simi, Teni, Tamar Braxton, DJ Switch, Ovie Kelz and Wande Coal

Tracklist:

Label: P Classic Records

Singles: Follow My Lead

You can stream the album HERE.