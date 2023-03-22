Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'
Nigerian musical duo Ajebo Hustlers have released a new upbeat and catchy single titled 'You Go Know' which showcases their vibrant energy and unique blend of Afrobeats and pop music.
Recommended articles
Artist: Ajebo Hustlers
Song Title: You Go Know
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: March 22nd, 2023
Producers: Marlie Chunes
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 23 seconds
Features: None
Label: Avante/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: The lyrics highlight the struggle of George Dandeson and Precious Isiah, the members of Ajebo Hustlers, to make a living through hard work and dedication. The chorus emphasizes the importance of self-belief, with the lyrics "I believe in myself, all your doubt Opari Opari o", encouraging listeners to chase their dreams and embrace their true selves.
Ajebo Hustlers have quickly become one of Nigeria's favorite talents with their unique sound and captivating performances. Their latest single 'You Go Know' is another testament to their talent and consistency, and is sure to make its mark in the Nigerian music scene and beyond.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng