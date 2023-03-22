Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Artist: Ajebo Hustlers

Song Title: You Go Know

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: March 22nd, 2023

Producers: Marlie Chunes

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 23 seconds

Features: None

Label: Avante/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: The lyrics highlight the struggle of George Dandeson and Precious Isiah, the members of Ajebo Hustlers, to make a living through hard work and dedication. The chorus emphasizes the importance of self-belief, with the lyrics "I believe in myself, all your doubt Opari Opari o", encouraging listeners to chase their dreams and embrace their true selves.