On March 31, 2021, it was announced that Nigerian superstar, WIzkid's critically acclaimed album, 'Made In Lagos' had hit over 400 million streams across all platforms.

The album, which has produced singles like 'Smile,' 'No Stress' and 'Ginger' has 124 million streams on Apple Music, 123 million streams on Audiomack, 80 million streams on YouTube, 78 million streams on Spotify and 20.2 million streams on Boomplay.

On October 30, 2020, Grammy-winning Wizkid released Made In Lagos to fanfare and celebration across the world. He is set to release a video for 'Essence' featuring Tems.