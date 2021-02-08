On February 7, 2021, news broke that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and fellow Sony act, Tems are working on their collaboration, 'Essence.'

A few weeks ago, Pulse Nigeria reported that the song found a place on the UK Afrobeats Charts. The song is a fan favourite from Wizkid's Made In Lagos. As of February 8, 2021, the song has 4.9 million streams on YouTube.

You can spot footage from the footage below;

This comes after news that Wizkid and Omah Lay were spotted working with P-Priime.

You can play 'Essence' below;