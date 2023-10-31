ADVERTISEMENT
Basketmouth continues to craft easily enjoyable projects with 'Uburu'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Basketmouth has proven himself to be a creative whose ability extends beyond his primary area of comedy.

A Pulse review of 'Uburu' by Basketmouth
A Pulse review of 'Uburu' by Basketmouth

His third project 'Uburu' brings together sensational talents who are allowed to offer the quintessential version of themselves under Doktor Sett's guidance.

'Uburu' which means Freedom in Swahili is a pop project driven by the primary subject of the desire to lead a happy and enjoyable life.

From the quintessential Afrobeats tune crafted by Perruzi to Falz's storytelling down to Boj and Duncan Mighty's serenading Highlife joint, 'Uburu' offers applaudable efforts of the featured acts.

Bayyani and Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale combine for the Swing bounce 'Goal Keeper', where they seamlessly combine for a record that establishes the statement of intention - a good life.

Perruzi is an exemplary songwriter and melody molder and in 'Party', he reminds us of the brilliance he packs in an Afrobeats party starting record. Lojay displays his cadences on the R&B joint 'Jolie Jellof' where his attention-grabbing one-liners combine with his stunning melody for a smooth record.

He brings the best out of Laycon in 'Koko' with Falz also delivering calm flows as they attempt to sweet talk a damsel on a minimalist Doktor Sett production.

Rising sensation Qing Madi combines with Victony for 'Cover Me' for a sleepy record that's better skipped for 'Link Up' the enjoyable Highlife rendition delivered by Boj & Duncan Mighty. And Hip Hop fans get one with the curtain dropper 'Chasing Dreams' by Timi Dakolo, Torrian Ball, and Reminisce.

'Uburu' is not nearly as good as its predecessor 'Heroscore' which is also not as good as Basketmouth's debut 'Yabasi'. The drop in quality might be informed by the different vision and creative direction that informs each project. Irrespective, 'Uburu' is another project that offers enjoyable singles and an easy listening experience.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

