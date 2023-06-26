8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

At the just concluded 2023 BET Awards, Burna Boy and Tems both added another BET award to their collection while Asake lost out on the Viewers Choice for Best International Act Award to fellow first-time nominee Libianca.

In case you're wondering about other Nigerian superstars who have won the prestigious Black Entertainment Awards, below is a full list of Nigerian artists who have BET plaques in their award collection.

2Baba

In 2011, 2Baba won the BET Best International Act for Africa which is now defunct. He took home the award for his exploits in the preceding year when he released his highly successful 'The Unstoppable' album.

D'banj

Pulse Nigeria

In 2011, D'banj was the biggest artist in Africa and he was leading the global Afrobeats push with the international success of his hit single 'Oliver Twist'. This earned him the 2011 BET for Best International Act for Africa which he shared with 2baba.

Ice Prince

Pulse Nigeria

With the release of his hit single 'Oleku' and his debut album 'Everybody Loves Ice Prince', the rapper rocketed to the top of the African music industry which earned him the BET for Best International Act for Africa in 2013.

Davido

Pulse Nigeria

Davido would follow in the footsteps of 2Baba, D'banj, and Ice Prince when he received the BET for Best International Act in 2014 after enjoying an explosive year where he released hits like 'Aye', and 'Fans Mi'. He would also go on to win another BET for the Best International Act in 2018 for his incredible run of hits in 2017.

Falz

Pulse Nigeria

In 2016, Falz won the viewers' choice for Best New International Act after dazzling on the scene in the preceding year with his album 'Stories that Touch'.

Wizkid

Pulse Nigeria

In 2017, Wizkid won his first BET Award after enjoying a strong international run that started with his appearance on Drake's 'One Dance'. Wizkid won his second BET in 2022 for Best Collaboration with his smash hit 'Essence' featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

Burna Boy

Pulse Live Kenya

Burna Boy went on a winning run of 3 BET Best International Act awards between 2019 - 2021 after he achieved international fame with his smash hit 'YE'. Burna Boy earned his fourth Best International Act plaque in 2023 following the massive success of his 2022 hit single 'Last Last'.

Tems

Tems à la cérémonie des Oscars Pulse Côte d'Ivoire