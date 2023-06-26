ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Tems won at the 2023 BET Awards.

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards
A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Recommended articles

Nigerian megastar Davido performed at the show where he thrilled the audience with his new smash hit single 'Unavailable' thereby being the second year in a role an Afrobeats artist would be performing at the main event following Fireboy's performance last year.

Burna Boy won the Best International Act while Tems won the award for Best Collaboration for the second year in a role for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U'.

See full winners list below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

ADVERTISEMENT

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

ADVERTISEMENT

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Seyi Vibez settles into his glory in 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez settles into his glory in 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Kanaga Jnr, Tomiwa Tegbe on embodying their characters in 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 [Exclusive]

Kanaga Jnr, Tomiwa Tegbe on embodying their characters in 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 [Exclusive]

Gabzy is ready for the spotlight [Pulse Interview]

Gabzy is ready for the spotlight [Pulse Interview]

Here is your first look at new limited series 'The Wives'

Here is your first look at new limited series 'The Wives'

All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Morachi's infectious tunes return in 'Sarafina' & 'Hook-Up' singles, reaffirming his status among Afrobeats icons

Morachi's infectious tunes return in 'Sarafina' & 'Hook-Up' singles, reaffirming his status among Afrobeats icons

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bill Gates says he doesn't know Burna Boy, recalls watching Davido & Wizkid perform

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Portable wins Golden Star Awards, vows to win a Grammy

Portable wins Golden Star Awards, vows to win a Grammy