Apostle Joshua Selman is king of the podcast game on Spotify Nigeria in 2023

Three podcasts by the televangelist finished among the top 10 most streamed podcasts across the country, a feat which leaves his influence in the podcasting community in no doubt.

The 43-year-old's Apostle Joshua Selman podcast, where he promises listeners "true intimacy with the Holy spirit," ranked top as the most streamed podcast of the year.

The founder and senior pastor of the Eternity Network International also occupied second spot with his KOINONIA with Apostle Joshua Selman podcast which hosts his teachings and sermons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koinonia Experience With Apostle Joshua Selman (ENI), another podcast also hosting the minister's teachings and sermons, finished fifth to complete his set on the chart.

The Honest Bunch Podcast, which discusses "real millennial and Gen Z issues with no holds barred," ranked third on the chart, just ahead of I Said What I Said, which is "full of opinions nobody asked for," in fourth place.

via Google Images

"The leading position of these podcast shows come as no surprise, given their widespread popularity among the youths, especially the Gen Zs and millennials," a Spotify statement noted.

"Their popularity can also be attributed to their engaging and entertaining content, their keen awareness of trending subjects and their unfiltered and candid conversations."

ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of the most streamed local podcasts in Nigeria on Spotify