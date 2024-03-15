10 impressive records held by Afrobeats superstar Olamide

As a rapper, Olamide boasts of one of the biggest discographies. As a hitmaker, he's one of Nigeria's most prolific hitmakers with an enviable collection of timeless hits. His influence has helped launch several stars like Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, TI Blaze, Portable, and more to success through his priceless guest appearances. A savvy label boss, his YBNL imprint has delivered stars like Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Pheelz, Asake, Young Jonn, and DJ Enimoney.

Today marks the 35th birthday of the multi-award-winning YBNL label boss and it offers a perfect time to highlight some of his distinctions.

10 impressive records held by Olamide:

1. Olamide is the African rapper with the most Spotify streams with over 630 million streams that cut across his impressive discography of 10 solo albums littered with numerous hits.

2. Olamide 15 Headies win is the most for any artist in the history of the award. His headies haul has earned him multiple distinctions in the history of the illustrious award.

3. Olamide is the only rapper to have won the Headies Best Rap Album and Album of the Year.

4 Olamide is the only rapper to have won the Headies Best Rap Album and Album of the Year in the same year.

5. Olamide is the only rapper to have won the Headies Best Rap Album and Album of the Year twice.

His sophomore album 'Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL)' won both awards in 2013 and this feat was repeated by his third album 'Baddest Guy Ever Liveth' in 2014.

6. Olamide is the only artist to have won three consecutive Headies Album of the Year prizes. 'YBNL' won in 2013, 'Baddest Guy Ever Liveth' in 2014, and 'Street OT' in 2015.

7. Olamide's 3 Headies Album of the Year wins is the most for any artist in the history of the award.

8. Only is the only rapper to have won the Headies Artist of the Year. He won the award at the 2015 Headies.

9. Olamide is the first Nigerian rapper to be nominated for the Grammy Award. He was nominated at the 66th Grammys for 'Amapiano' his collaboration with Asake in the maiden Best African Song Performance category.