Zagg takes Big Brother Titans by storm with high-energy TV commercial
#FeatureByNigerianBreweries: Following its successful launch in November 2022, Zagg, Nigerian Breweries' new energy malt drink, has taken the Nigerian beverage market by storm with the launch of its TV commercial on the most prominent entertainment platform in Africa, Big Brother Titans 2023.
The ad captures the essence of Zagg's "ghen ghen energy," a phrase that perfectly describes the buzz that the energy malt drink gives consumers as well as its unique blend of ingredients.
According to Sandra Amachree, Senior Media & Brand PR Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., “Zagg is all about empowering and energizing young people to stand out and achieve their goals. With the launch of our TV commercial on the Big Brother Titans platform, we’re able to connect with a broader audience and bring the 'ghen ghen energy' of Zagg Energy Malt Drink to millions of Africans."
Join the Zagg revolution, and experience the ultimate energy boost on Africa's most prominent entertainment platform. Don't forget to grab and enjoy your can/bottle of Zagg that makes you feel that "ghen ghen energy"!
#FeatureByNigerianBreweries
