RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji reveals she discovered comedy while competing at a Nigerian pageant show

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Yvonne Orji said she was scared at first to perform in front of Nigerians.

Yvonne Orji has found success in comedy (Instagram/Yvonne Orji)

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji has revealed that she discovered comedy while competing at a Nigerian pageant show.

Recommended articles

Born in Port Harcourt but raised in Laurel, Maryland in the United States, Orji started in entertainment as a comedian and has found success.

She has gone on to become an actress, featuring in the popular television series Insecure.

Currently promoting her new book 'Bamboozled By Jesus' the 37-year-old was a guest in Ellen Show, where she revealed how she started in comedy.

While competing in the Miss Nigeria in America pageant, she discovered that she could do comedy.

"Two weeks before the pageant they were like 'what's your talent' I was like ain't gat one. Cause as a child of an immigrant, your only talent is getting straight As in your report card," she told show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Tasked to come up with something to do at the competition, the actress said she prayed and the Holy Spirit told her to do comedy.

She was initially scared to do standup at the comedy because as she puts it "Nigerians are not forgiving people' so she was scared of performing for them.

She eventually did, and that's how she went into standup.

In 2020 she released her first comedy special, 'Momma, I Made It!' on HBO.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Senator Remi Tinubu stands against scrapping 1999 constitution

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Male menopause: Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

Pulse List: 10 Nigerian celebrities who secretly got married

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

7 things to know about new Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya