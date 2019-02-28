Well known as 'Ilu Venture', Rotimi reportedly died at his residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

The actor's death was confirmed by the Abeokuta chapter of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.

In a statement confirming his death, the association announced plans by the actor's family to bury him on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

“It saddens me to announce the untimely death of our beloved colleague Hon. Alfred Rotimi Popoola aka Ilu Venture. After brief sickness yesterday 27th Feb., 2019.

"There will be a short memorial service at St Jude Cathedral, Church, Iberekodo, Abeokuta by 12:00noon on February 28th. In order to give him last respect we planned to join the family at Lantoro Mortuary by 10am tomorrow from where we will move to the church. May his soul rest in peace! Ilu oooo digba ooo se," the statement read.

Rotimi's death is coming 24 days after the death of another colleague, Funmilayo Ogunsola aka Ijewuru. Ijewuru died on February 4, 2019.

Rotimi’s death makes it the fourth in the Yoruba movie sector since the death of his colleague, Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

Shortly after Akintunde's death, another actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2019.