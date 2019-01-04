Gbenga Akintude popularly known as 'Burger' has died after a brief illness.

According to Kunle Afod, an actor and producer, who announced his death via Instagram, Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3, 2018, after visiting the hospital to complain of malaria.

"You called yesterday to confirm if I will still be holding my new year party today and I was called this afternoon that you are no more ...BURGER...Heard u went to the hospital to complain about malaria this afternoon and in few hours u are in the mortuary... this is so sad ......Planning to celebrate you in few days time ...imagine the shock and tears ..Oye olorun'' Kunle wrote.

His family is yet to release a statement following his date but we will keep you updated as the story updates.

This is the first recorded death in the entertainment industry for 2019.

The last Nollywood actor who died in 2018 was Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ajimajasan.

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ola Omonitan also known as Ajimajasan died in October 2018. The actor died in the early hours of Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the age of 80.

The actor's first daughter and eldest child, Ajike confirmed the news in a telephone conversation to City People.

"Good morning my brother, my dad has gone, he died this morning,” Ajike said.

According to City People, Ajimajasan had been admitted at the University College Hospital where it was discovered that he had been suffering from an enlarged heart, spinal cord problem and prostate cancer.