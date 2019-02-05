Ijewuru reportedly passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Her death is coming 27 years after the death of her husband and colleague, Ishola Ogunsola aka I Show Pepper.

Ijewuru’s death makes it the third in the Yoruba movie sector since the death of her colleague, Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

Few weeks back, another actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2019.

The late actress was the fourth of I Show Pepper’s five legal wives.

Ogunsola’s senior wife, Mojisola Ogunsola, also died in 2009 at age 60.

The second wife, Iyabode Ogunsola, is now a pastor living in Egbeda, Lagos. Other wives of the late actor are Yetunde Ogunsola a.k.a. Ayoni and Bolatito Ogunsola a.k.a. Aina.