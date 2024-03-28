ADVERTISEMENT
Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed a 'Sister Act 3' is in the works

The actress said that a script for the third instalment of the Hollywood hit franchise is already being written.

The revelation came during a dazzling appearance at the Garden of Laughs event held at the Madison Square Garden.

At 68, the beloved actress and The View co-host engaged with PEOPLE, sharing insights into the progress of Sister Act 3. With a sparkle in her eyes, Goldberg assured fans, "It's still in the pipeline, folks! We're brewing something special for you." Her comments come as a refreshing confirmation that the project is very much alive and kicking, amidst the swirling rumors of its development.

Goldberg couldn't resist a light-hearted jab, hinting at ongoing discussions with the bigwigs of the studio, "No one's shown us the door just yet," she quipped with a smile, indicating that the studio executives are still on board with the vision for the next Sister Act journey.

The process of crafting the script is in full swing, according to Goldberg. When prodded about her involvement in the writing, she offered a candid reflection, "In a way, yes, and in a way, no." She admitted to the challenges of juggling multiple roles, despite her impressive status as an EGOT winner. "As much as I'd love to, I've realised I can't do everything at once," she shared, highlighting her commitment to the project while acknowledging her limitations.

The original Sister Act, which hit the screens in 1992, has since become a beloved classic. Goldberg's unforgettable portrayal of Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer turned nun under witness protection, not only entertained millions but also showcased her versatile acting prowess. The character's transformation into Sister Mary Clarence and her adventures in a California convent captured hearts worldwide.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

ADVERTISEMENT

