Afrobeats music star, Seun Kuti is set to make his acting debut in a lead role in Blessing Uzzi's directorial debut 'No Mans Land'.
Seun Kuti makes acting debut in Blessing Uzzi's forthcoming film
The director makes her directorial debut in the film titled 'No Mans Land'.
Recommended articles
Uzzi recently unveiled a two-part proof of concept trailer on Instagram alongside BTS from the film which also features 'Ayinla' actress Omawunmi Dada.
She wrote: "Today as I wrap this shoot, I thought it’s a great day to post the proof of concept trailer we shot before the main shoot. I will tell the story of what this trailer did to my mind and confidence for this project."
Watch the trailers:
Principal photography kicked off for 'No Mans Land' in September with ace cinematographer Muhammed Atta credited as DOP.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng