Seun Kuti makes acting debut in Blessing Uzzi's forthcoming film

The director makes her directorial debut in the film titled 'No Mans Land'.

Seun Kuti in 'No Mans Land' [Instagram/blessinguzzi]
Afrobeats music star, Seun Kuti is set to make his acting debut in a lead role in Blessing Uzzi's directorial debut 'No Mans Land'.

Uzzi recently unveiled a two-part proof of concept trailer on Instagram alongside BTS from the film which also features 'Ayinla' actress Omawunmi Dada.

She wrote: "Today as I wrap this shoot, I thought it’s a great day to post the proof of concept trailer we shot before the main shoot. I will tell the story of what this trailer did to my mind and confidence for this project."

Watch the trailers:

Principal photography kicked off for 'No Mans Land' in September with ace cinematographer Muhammed Atta credited as DOP.

